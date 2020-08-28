KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded twelve more fatalities from coronavirus contagion across the nation in the past 24 hours.
This is the highest number of fatalities reported in a single-day, so far.
Of the deceased, four are females. Two of the deceased women aged 56 and 65 hailed from Morang while a 64-year-old from Bhaktapur and a 71-year-old from Makwanpur also succumbed to the infection.
Of the eight males, a 52-year old from Udayapur, 72-year old from Parsa, 45-year from Dhanusha and a 55-year-old from Siraha died from the infection. Similarly, deaths of an octogenarian (83) from Jhapa, one from Chitwan (51), one from Kaski (52) and another 60-year-old from Rupandehi too were also reported.
With this, total death-toll from the infection across the country has moved closed to the 200 mark with 195 fatalities recorded so far.
The Ministry of Health and Population reported 927 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday with which the nationwide Covid-19 count moved to 36,456.
