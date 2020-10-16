Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 700 with 21 fatalities reported today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll has crossed the 700-mark with 21 additional fatalities reported in various parts of the country on Friday.

With the latest additions, the total death count now stands at 715.

It indicates that 0.57 per cent of the people that contracted the disease have succumbed to the disease.

Nepal registered 4,392 additional coronavirus infection cases on Friday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 126,137.

