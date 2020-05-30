THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test of a person who had died in quarantine earlier today, has confirmed that the person was detected with coronavirus infection.

With this recent addition, the death toll in the country has now advanced to seven, six of whom have been diagonsed with the infection only post death.

A 35-year-old male was reported to have died in Dullu quarantine facility in Dailekh district.

The Ministry of Health and Population(MoHP), in its regular media briefing on COVID-19 response had stated that the swab samples of the deceased had been sent for testing, adding that whether or not the person died of the respiratory infection could only be confirmed after the tests.

It has now been learnt that the aforementioned person, who had journeyed from India, died on the tenth day of his quarantine-stay.

The Social Development Ministry of Karnali Province today confirmed that the 35-year-old’s test results have come out positive.

