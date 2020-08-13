Nepal’s Covid-19 tally close to 25k mark as 525 cases surface Thursday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 525 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide count to 24,957.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 9,859 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. A total of 483,038 PCR tests have been conducted in Nepal so far.

Among the new cases, 127 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the contagion, 109 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 16,837.

As of today, there are 8,025 active cases of infection in the country while 14,769 people are under quarantine.

At present, five districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Sankhuwasabha, Manang, Mustang, Dolpa, and Humla. Meanwhile, four districts — Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Four more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 95. Of the total deceased, 73 are males and 22 are females, informed the ministry.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally had reached 24,432 with 484 new recorded cases.

