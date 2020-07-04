Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 15,491 as 232 new cases surface on Saturday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 232 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday taking the country’s total infection count to 15,491.

As many as 272 people have been discharged from health facilities following recovery in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases of recovery to 6,415.

There are 686 cases of infection in Province 1; 4,083 cases in Province 2; 525 cases in Bagmati Province; 1,133 cases in Gandaki Province; 3,942 cases in Province 5; 1,540 cases in Karnali Province; and 3,582 cases in Sudurpaschim Province.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed by the Ministry, which has taken the total death-toll from the disease to 34.

On Friday, the Ministry reported 740 new cases of coronavirus-infection, the highest recorded single-day spike, till date.

COVID-19 has spread to all 77 districts of the country.

