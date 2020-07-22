Nepal’s COVID-19 tally hits 18,000-mark as 100 new cases surface on Wednesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 100 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 18,094.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,779 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours.

Following recovery from COVID-19, 207 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 12,684.

As of today, there are 5,368 active cases of infection across the country.

On Tuesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 17,994 with 150 new recorded cases.

