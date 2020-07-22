Nepal’s COVID-19 tally hits 18,000-mark as 100 new cases surface on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 100 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 18,094.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,779 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours.
Following recovery from COVID-19, 207 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 12,684.
As of today, there are 5,368 active cases of infection across the country.
On Tuesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 17,994 with 150 new recorded cases.
BARA: Day-to-day life of people has been hugely disrupted due to the rain-triggered floods in several parts of Bara district. According to locals, floods in Pasaha, Balganga, Dudhaura and Lalbakaiya rivers have affected hundreds of houses and large areas of paddy fields at various places. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DoHM) has issued flood alerts across major river basins in the country, and inside Kathmandu valley, as it has forecast heavy rain and thundershowers for the next few days. According to DoHM, the weather will mostly remain clou Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 323,835 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Israeli model Bar Refaeli has been convicted of tax evasion and has been given a fine and sentenced to nine months of community service. An Israeli court convicted top Refaeli on July 20 on four counts of tax offences, capping a prolonged tax evasion case against her and her family Read More...
Kathmandu, July 21 Kirtipur recently endorsed its brand slogan "City on the Hill" and shared its new logo in line with its brand. With this, it has become the first city carrying the branding idea in the country. The branding is expected to help the city establish itself as one of the desired Read More...
KATHMANDU: Following an interview by American actress Jada Pinkett Smith in which she termed her relationship with the musician August Alsina as an "entanglement" while married to Will Smith, Alsina dropped his new song Entanglements on July 18. According to Variety, the song that features rapp Read More...
POKHARA: At least three police personnel have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Syangja, on Tuesday. According to the Chief District Officer Gangabahadur Chhetri, three policemen aged 33, 34 and 38, stationed at the District Police Office have been confirmed with transmission of th Read More...