Nepal’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 27,241 with 581 new cases reported on Monday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: As many as 581 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported Monday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 27,241.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 11,520 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 168 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the disease, 160 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 17,495.

As of today, there are 9,639 active cases of infection in the country while 15,198 people are under quarantine.

Three more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 107.

On Sunday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 26,660 with 641 new cases reported on Sunday

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook