Nepal’s Covid-19 tally nears 16k as 293 cases surface on Sunday

KATHMANDU: With the confirmation of 293 new cases, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally has reached 15,784 on Sunday.
Likewise, 132 recoveries were reported by the Ministry of Health and Population, which has taken the total number of recoveries in the country to 6547.
Read Also: Over 3000 Covid-19 cases reported in Nepal in the last 7 days
On Saturday, 232 new cases were recorded taking the nationwide tally to 15,491.
Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll at 34, five fatalities recorded in the last six days
BAJURA: Four persons, who were missing in the landslide that occurred at 2:00 am on Saturday in Mallesi of Kedarsyun Rural Municipality in Bajhang district, have been found dead. Bodies of 40-year-old Rammati Jethara and her 12-year-old son Prayag Jethara were found buried in the debris of the la Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 246,297 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 310,300 Rapid Diagn Read More...
DHANGADHI: A woman has died after a week of returning home from a quarantine facility in Kailali, on Friday. A 48-year-old woman, resident of Godavari Municipality-10, breathed her last on Friday night while in home quarantine, according to mayor of the municipality, Hari Singh Saud. It has be Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chair KP Sharma Oli paid a visit to President Bidya Devi Bhandari at her official residence in Sheetal Niwas amid the ongoing political strain in the country, on Saturday. The meeting between the Prime Minister and the President lasted Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester United's three-pronged attack combined to devastating effect as they crushed Bournemouth 5-2 in the Premier League on Saturday to move into the top four and stretch their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions. Mason Greenwood shone with two superb goals whil Read More...
Bajura, July 4 Six persons died in a landslide in Mallesi of Kedarsyun Rural Municipality, Bajhang, last night. One person is missing. A police team from Bisauna of Durgathali Rural Municipality and locals retrieved the bodies from the landslide debris today. According to Kedarsyun Rural Mu Read More...
Kathmandu, July 4 The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) postponed its Standing Committee meeting till Monday in an attempt to reconcile differences among party co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal. The rival faction of the NCP has Read More...
BERLIN: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich kept their hopes of a treble alive after a dominant 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen to lift the German Cup for a record-extending 20th time at the Olympiastadion on Saturday. Bayern sealed their 13th domestic double as Hansi Flick, who took ove Read More...