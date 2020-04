THT Online

KATHMANDU: An additional case of COVID-19 infection has been reported on Friday taking Nepal’s COVID-19 count to 49.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), a 62-year-old male from Jhapa has tested positive for the transmission.

The case was confirmed after Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing was conducted at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences.

Currently, the patient is in isolation ward at the hospital and is in sound health.

