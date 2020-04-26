Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reaches 52 on Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population today confirmed one more case of COVID-19 in its latest update, taking the total number of cases in the country to 52.

According to the ministry, the throat swab sample report of a 52-year-old man from Jhapa sent to Biratnagar for Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests came out positive for the virus, today. The patient is in contact with the hospital and is in good health.

“This is the third confirmed case reported today from across the country,” the ministry said. Earlier today, two men from Parsa district were reported to have contracted the infection.

So far, Nepal has reported 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 36 are active and 16 have recovered from the virus.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook