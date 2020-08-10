Nepal’s Covid-19 tally speeds past 23k as 338 cases surface Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally has surpassed the 23,000 mark as 338 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of cases stands at 23,310 on Monday with the addition of freshly reported cases.

Likewise, 140 people previously diagnosed with the disease were discharged upon recovery from various hospitals in the past one day. With this, the total recovery tally has touched 16,493.

As of today, there are 6,738 active cases of infection across the country.

On Sunday, 380 cases had been detected taking the nationwide tally to 22,972.

