Nepal’s Covid-19 tally speeds past 23k as 338 cases surface Monday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally has surpassed the 23,000 mark as 338 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.
According to the Health Ministry, the total number of cases stands at 23,310 on Monday with the addition of freshly reported cases.
Likewise, 140 people previously diagnosed with the disease were discharged upon recovery from various hospitals in the past one day. With this, the total recovery tally has touched 16,493.
As of today, there are 6,738 active cases of infection across the country.
On Sunday, 380 cases had been detected taking the nationwide tally to 22,972.
Separating Sita from Ram, Janakpur from Ayodhya, and Kathmandu from Kashi is tantamount to severing the body from the soul In a stunning claim, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on July 13 said that Ayodhya, the ancient city believed by millions of Hindus to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, Read More...
BAJURA: The Sanfe-Martadi road section in Bajura district, movement along which has been obstructed since last month due to landslide and flood, has yet to come into operation. Due to persistent rainfall, various locations between Taprisera-Tipada along road section have been damaged by the lands Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian Army has gifted ten ICU ventilators to Nepali Army to support its efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal, presented the ventilators to Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra at Nepali Army Headquarters today. According to Read More...
KARACHI: Three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods killed at least 50 people in various parts of Pakistan, as troops with boats rushed to a flood-affected district in the country's southern Sindh province Sunday to evacuate people to safer places. Every year, many cities in Pakist Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 443,804 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 92 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley on Sunday, as per the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its daily media briefing. Among the 92 cases, 90 hail from Kathmandu while two cases of transmissio Read More...
MANCHESTER: A magnificent partnership between Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler helped propel England to an unlikely three-wicket victory over Pakistan in a topsy-turvy first test at Old Trafford on Saturday. Woakes joined Buttler at the crease with England having slumped to 117-5 in their pursuit of Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's claim that Lord Buddha was an Indian, had stated that Buddha's place of birth is undeniably Lumbini. It further stated that historical and archaeological facts support the fact. Subsequently, the Read More...