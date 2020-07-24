Nepal’s COVID-19 tally stands at 18,374 with 133 new cases reported on Friday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 133 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide count to 18,374.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,987 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours.
Of the new cases, 10 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley, all from within Kathmandu district.
Following recovery from COVID-19, 107 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 12,947. Among them, 772 have been reported from Province 1; 2,880 from Province 2; 458 from Bagmati Province; 1,102 from Gandaki Province; 3,870 from Province 5; 1,583 from Karnali Province; and 2,282 from Sudurpaschim Province.
As of today, there are 5,383 active cases of infection across the country. Of this, there are 146 active cases of infection in Province 1; 1,901 active cases in Province 2; 439 cases in Bagmati Province; 331 cases in Gandaki Province; 354 cases in Province 5; 315 cases in Karnali Province; and 1,897 cases in Sudurpaschim Province.
At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Panchthar, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Manang, and Mustang. Meanwhile, three districts — Rautahat, Kailali, and Bajura — have over 500 active cases of infection.
One COVID-19 fatality was reported today, which has taken the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 44.
