Nepal’s coronavirus fatality toll advances to nine on June 3

KATHMANDU: One more person who had contracted the coronavirus infection has passed away, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed. With this, Nepal’s Covid-19 related death toll has advanced to nine.
The 76-year-old male breathed his last on Wednesday morning.
According to the Ministry, the patient, a resident of Dolakha district, was admitted to Sinamangal-based Kathmandu Medical College (KMC) on May 26 after suffering from haemorrhage stroke. His swab sample was collected for PCR testing which came out positive for the coronavirus infection on May 28.
The patient was then transferred to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) where he was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
