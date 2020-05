THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population confirmed ten new Covid-19 cases today, taking the nationwide case count to 120.

All of the newly detected cases of infection have been identified in Yashodhara RM-5 and Buddhabhumi-7 of Kapilvastu district.

The health condition of the patients, all of them males, aged 18-34 years, is reported to be normal.

