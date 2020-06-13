Nepal gets a new political map, Coat of Arms

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The House of Representatives (HoR) has unanimously passed the government’s Constitution (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2077, which seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national coat of arms by incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map.

This is what the new political map of Nepal looks like:

And the Coat of Arms

