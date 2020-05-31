THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry in its Sunday media briefing has confirmed that an eighth case of COVID-19 death has been reported in the country.

A two-year-old toddler from Bajura was diagnosed with the disease on Sunday, making her the youngest victim of the disease in Nepal.

The toddler that had passed away on Sunday morning following health complications, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her samples were drawn post demise for testing and sent to the lab in Seti Zonal Hospital, Dhangadhi.

Likewise, the health ministry also officially confirmed the seventh death in Dailekh yesterday, which had been confirmed by the provincial social development ministry yesterday.

Seven out of eight deaths so far have been post-demise diagnoses.

READ ALSO: 166 cases confirmed on Sunday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 1567

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook