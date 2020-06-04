Nepal’s single-day cases cross 300 for the first time, tally hits 2,634

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health has reported 334 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking Nepal’s tally to 2,634.
This is the first time that single day cases have crossed the 300-mark.
Of the newly infected, 319 are males and 15 females. In total, 2,450 males and 184 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.
As of today, the infection has spread to 65 districts in the country. As many as 197 cases have been detected in 12 districts of Province 1; 963 cases have been seen in eight districts of Province 2; and 59 cases in 12 districts of Bagmati Province.
Likewise, 53 cases have been reported in seven districts of Gandaki Province; 898 cases in 11 districts of Province 5; 383 cases in six districts of Karnali Province; and 81 cases in nine districts of Sudurpaschim Province.
Twelve people have been discharged following recovery, which has taken the total recovery cases to 290, of which 234 are males while 56 are females.
Meanwhile, Nepal has recorded another coronavirus death on Thursday, which has taken the national Covid-19 death toll to ten.
On Wednesday, 201 new cases had been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 2,300.
