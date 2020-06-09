Nepal’s total coronavirus cases cross 4,000 with 323 new cases reported on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 323 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking Nepal’s COVID-19 tally to 4,086.
Of the newly infected, 292 are males and 31 are females.
As of today, the infection has spread to 72 districts in the country.
Ninety-six people have been discharged following recovery, which has taken the total recovery cases to 584, of which 507 are males while 77 are females.
Meanwhile, Nepal has recorded one more coronavirus related death, which has taken the national COVID-19 death toll to 15.
On Monday, 314 additional cases of coronavirus transmission had been listed, taking the nationwide count to 3,762.
