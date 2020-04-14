New mother airlifted from Bajura

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, April 13

A new mother was airlifted in a helicopter from Swamikartik Rural Municipality, Bajura, today.

Chief District Officer Ganga Prasad Neupane said Supari BK, 35 of Sappata, who was struggling for life, was rescued.

Chairman of the rural municipality Chiranjibi Shahi said that the new mother was airlifted to Nepalgunj after the rural municipality requested the District Administration Office and CDO to take the initiative to save the woman’s life. Shahi said the helicopter was sent by the Ministry of Women, Children and Elderly Citizens.

Supari gave birth to a baby at home yesterday. But health workers said that Supari might have another baby in her womb.

Sappata Health Post In-charge Brija BK said Supari’s condition had already deteriorated by the time the health post was informed about the incident. He said he placenta might have got stuck inside or there might be another baby. He said he could not inform the rural municipality and district on time due to unavailability of mobile phone network.

Health workers said there was no ultrasound facility in Swamikartik Rural Municipality.

Brija said that Supari had given birth to a stillborn baby and suffered excessive bleeding.

Supari’s husband is stuck in India due to the lockdown. Supari has four children.

Swamikartik is three days walk from Martadi. Five new mothers have died due to excessive bleeding in Bajura this fiscal.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

