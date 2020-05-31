New-mother airlifted to Pokhara for treatment

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: A new-mother has been rescued by a helicopter and taken to Pokhara-based Regional Hospital for treatment on Sunday.

Nardita Garbuja of Annapurna Rural Municipality-5 of Myagdi district was airlifted to Western Regional Hospital, Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences following excessive postpartum bleeding.

Gandaki Province Minister for Social Development Nardevi Pun Magar said that after receiving information about Garbuja’s deteriorating health condition, a helicopter was arranged to rescue her in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development.

Local health workers had suggested to take her to Pokhara as treatment at the health post was not possible. The woman had given birth to twins.

The provincial government is airlifting pregnant women and new mothers from remote areas and other far-flung hilly districts, and bringing them to a well-equipped hospitals.

