New mother dies of postpartum complication in Bajura

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: A new mother who was on the way to the hospital died of postpartum complication in Kuru village of Budhinanda Municipality-4 in Bajura district on Thursday.

Ambakala Rokaya (23), who was suffering from severe postpartum pain was being brought to Kolti Primary Health Centre, informed ward chair Rajan Rokaya. The health centre is in the walking distance of some five hours from Kuru village.

The deceased was first taken to Community Health Centre in the village, however, due to lack of trained health workers to provide maternity services, she was being carried to Kolti.

Women in Kuru village have been suffering from maternity-related problems due to lack of maternity services in the village.

Two new mothers have already lost their lives on the way to the hospital this year alone while five new mothers succumbed to postpartum complication last year, added chair Rokaya.

Although the villagers have been raising voices demanding the establishment of maternity facility in the village, the municipality executive committee, mayor and chief administrative officer have been ignoring the issues, ward chair Rokaya claimed.

