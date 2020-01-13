New speaker through consensus: Poudel

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, January 12

Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) General Secretary Bishnu Poudel today said NCP would take a consensual decision on the issue of electing the speaker of the House of Representatives.

There was no such dispute within the party as it is being made out, he clarified this at the first meeting and swearing in ceremony after the merger between the two student wings affiliated to the then CPN-UML and CPN- Maoist Centre here.

“A conspiracy has been set afoot to spread rumours of disputes within the party. We will soon settle the issue through consensus,” he said.

He also suggested that student unions should provide creative suggestions to the government, instead of engaging in road protests against the government.

Pointing out student unions’ important role in improving education quality, General Secretary Poudel directed the newly merged All Nepal National Free Students’ Union to be prepared for a win in the February 26 election of the independent students’ union.

On the occasion, Poudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to the members of the central committee of the All Nepal National Free Students’ Union. The ANNFSU has 335 members under the leadership of Ain Mahar.

