Nine additional cases take COVID-19 tally to 516

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nine new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported this evening, taking the nationwide tally to 516. Only today, 59 new cases have been identified.

The new infections have been confirmed through tests carried out at National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, and Hetada-based Vector Borne Disease Research and Training Centre.

A 54-year-old female from Makawanpur, 42-year-old female from Bhaktapur, 35-year-old male from Saptari, and males of ages 22, 27, 30, 34, 38, 45 years from Bara district are among the newly infected persons, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

As per current information, health condition of the infected has been reported normal and they have come in contact with health professionals.

The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 507 with 20 new cases detected this afternoon, in addition to 30 cases identified today morning.

READ ALSO: Nepal’s Covid-19 count crosses 500 with 20 new cases

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook