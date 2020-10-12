Nine COVID-19 fatalities logged on Monday, death toll advances to 645

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal reported nine more fatalities from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing on Monday.

With these latest additions, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has now advanced to 645.

On Sunday, 22 deaths were reported in the country, the record for highest deaths reported in 24 hours.

Among those who succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, seven are males while two are females.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Nepal has a death rate of 0.58 per cent from the highly contagious infection.

Details of the deceased:

37-year-old, male (Sunsari)

89-year-old, male (Sunsari)

90-year-old male (Sunsari)

71-year-old, female (Kathmandu)

63-year-old, male (Kathmandu)

67-year-old, male (Kathmandu)

50-year-old, male (Lalitpur)

40-year-old, female (Chitwan)

47-year-old, male (Rupandehi)

