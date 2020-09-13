KATHMANDU: As many as nine fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 345.
As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, three women and six men lost their lives due to the viral infection.
Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 infection tally reaches 54,159 with 1,039 new cases on Sunday
Two of the women both aged 65 are from Kathmandu and another 45-year-old woman is from Kaski.
Of the six men, one is from Morang (69), four from Kathmandu aged 59, 70, 64 and 59 and another from Sindhupalchowk (59).
The Ministry’s data showed that 0.64 per cent of the people have died due to this infection, till date in the country.
On Saturday, fourteen Covid-19 fatalities were recorded which took the death tally to 336.
Read Also: Close to 600 coronavirus infections reported in Kathmandu valley
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 831,362 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
TEHRAN: Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country’s authorities has executed a wrestler for allegedly murdering a man after President Donald Trump asked for the 27-year-old condemned man's life to be spared. State TV quoted the chief justice of Fars province, Kazem Mousavi as saying on Sa Read More...
KATHMANDU: A relatively high number of coronavirus fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal's Covid-19 tally has advanced to 336. As per the Health Ministry's latest report, 14 deaths were registered in the past day of which three are women and eleven men. A 78-year-old w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff dropped an intriguing teaser of his upcoming song Unbelievable on September 12. Sharing the teaser on his Instagram, he wrote, "Hey guys here's the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it, and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable. " The mono Read More...
KATHMANDU: English singer-songwriter Harry Styles is set to take over the role held by Shia LaBeouf in the thriller Don't Worry, Darling. He will be joining the cast of Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde. According to ANI, Wilde is directing the film which will be adapted from a screenp Read More...
KATHMANDU: Amid the coronavirus pandemic leading to the uncertainty of reopening of theatres, Warner Bros has once again pushed back Wonder Woman 1984 to Christmas. The follow-up to 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman was set to be released on October 2. It will now hit the theatres on December 25 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine daily — he revealed to British television adventurer Bear Grylls that he consumes it for ayurvedic reasons. According to AFP, Kumar is considered a staunch supporter of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi' Read More...
LONDON: Arsenal got their Premier League campaign underway with a 3-0 win at promoted Fulham thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, new signing Gabriel and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the opening game of the season on Saturday. Newcomers Gabriel and Willian enjoyed fine debuts fo Read More...