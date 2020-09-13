THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as nine fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 345.

As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, three women and six men lost their lives due to the viral infection.

Two of the women both aged 65 are from Kathmandu and another 45-year-old woman is from Kaski.

Of the six men, one is from Morang (69), four from Kathmandu aged 59, 70, 64 and 59 and another from Sindhupalchowk (59).

The Ministry’s data showed that 0.64 per cent of the people have died due to this infection, till date in the country.

On Saturday, fourteen Covid-19 fatalities were recorded which took the death tally to 336.

