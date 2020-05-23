Nine COVID-19 patients discharged following recovery from Narayani Hospital

Ram Sarraf

Share Now:











BIRGUNJ: Nine patients undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Saturday.

Among those discharged, three persons are from Parsa, two from Bara, three from Rautahat, and one Indian national, informed Dr Uday Kumar Singh.

According to Dr Singh, the nine persons, who are between the ages of 19 and 51, tested negative for the virus two consecutive times through the PCR method, confirming that they have battled their way through the respiratory infection.

Similarly, two journalists receiving treatment for coronavirus infection in the isolation ward of the hospital have tested negative on their first PCR tests. The second PCR tests of the aforementioned journalists will be conducted again after three days.

With these additions, as of this evening, 79 patients of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from different health facilities across the country, adding a glimmer of hope as the nation grapples with the pandemic with increasing cases of infection.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook