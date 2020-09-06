Nine fatalities due to Covid-19 recorded on Sunday, death-toll totals to 289

KATHMANDU: Nine people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 289.
Of the nine, two females and seven males lost their lives due to the infection.
The two deceased women are a 64-year-old from Morang and a 45-year-old from Jhapa.
Meanwhile, the seven males are a 45-year-old from Morang, a 77-year-old from Parsa, a 35-year-old from Dhanusha, three patients of ages 74, 68 and 85 from Kathmandu and a 70-year-old from Chitwan.
On Saturday too nine fatalities from Covid-19 were registered at various places across the country.
Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 46,257 with 980 new cases on Sunday
Lalitpur, September 05 Hiteri foundation had distributed over 2,500 hot meals during the first lockdown and provided food packs sufficing for a month to more than 2,200 families in need. During the second lockdown, they have distributed around 900 meals already and around 20 food packs to familie Read More...
WASHINGTON: Satellite imagery of a North Korean shipyard on Friday shows activity suggestive of preparations for a test of a medium-range submarine-launched ballistic missile, a US think tank reported on Friday. The Center for Strategic and International Studies said the images it published on it Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley has reported over 400 cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday too. The Health Ministry reported 408 infections in the valley today, of which 326 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, the number of the same in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur recorded 37 and 45 respe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 757,963 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: For all fans of BTS and their latest release Dynamite, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has a treat — he shows off some 'Dynamite' moves in a new video. In the video that the Baaghi star has uploaded on his Instagram, the young actor is seen grooving to the beats of Dynamite along wit Read More...
KARACHI: Tens of thousands of people protested across Pakistan on Friday against French magazine Charlie Hebdo's reprinting of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad, chanting "Death to France" and calling for boycotts of French products. "Decapitation is the punishment of blasphemers, Read More...
Kathmandu, September 5 The Ramchandra Paudel-led faction of the Nepali Congress today held a virtual meeting to devise strategies to challenge party President Sher Bahadur Deuba’s ‘interference in distribution of active membership and appointment of loyalists to the party’s departments to s Read More...
STOCKHOLM: A slice of luck and a moment of individual brilliance during a mazy run from Kylian Mbappe gave France a gritty 1-0 win away to Sweden in their Nations League A Group 3 clash on Saturday with Antoine Griezmann even missing a last-minute penalty. France coach Didier Deschamps tri Read More...