Nine fatalities due to Covid-19 recorded on Sunday, death-toll totals to 289

KATHMANDU: Nine people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 289.

Of the nine, two females and seven males lost their lives due to the infection.

The two deceased women are a 64-year-old from Morang and a 45-year-old from Jhapa.

Meanwhile, the seven males are a 45-year-old from Morang, a 77-year-old from Parsa, a 35-year-old from Dhanusha, three patients of ages 74, 68 and 85 from Kathmandu and a 70-year-old from Chitwan.

On Saturday too nine fatalities from Covid-19 were registered at various places across the country.

