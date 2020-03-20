Nine hurt in Myagdi jeep accident

RISHI RAM BARAL

POKHARA: Nine persons sustained injuries after the jeep they were travelling in fell below the road in Raghuganga Rural Municipality-4 of Myagdi district on Friday morning.

The injured have been identified as Sukmaya Garbuja (36), Bhadevi Garbuja (41), Hamaya Pun (30), Minja Pun (9), Yubi Garbuja (7), Man Bhadur Tilija (50), Barsha Sherpunja (3), Tamina Sherpunja (12), and Ashim Garbuja (5), all from Dagnam in Raghuganga-4, informed Police Inspector Dhruba Prasad Sharma, spokesperson at District Police Office, Myagdi.

According to police, the jeep (Ga 2 Cha 5988), was en route from Dagnam to Beni when it fell some 12 metres below the road in Panakot at 7:30 am.

The injured were rushed to Beni Hospital where seven of them are undergoing treatment. However, two critically injured — Bhadevi Garbuja and Minja Pun — have been referred to Pokhara-based Manipal Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident is underway, said police.

