Nine including seven of same family killed in Kalikot landslide

KALIKOT: Nine persons including seven of the same family were killed in landslides that occurred in two locations of Narharinath Rural Municipality in Kalikot district on Tuesday night, according to Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal.
Seven members of local Gange Budha’s family died after they were buried under the landslide in Narharinath-7 last night. According to police, six of the bodies were found buried under the landslide debris.
Meanwhile, another family member, who was injured in the incident also passed away during the course of treatment.
They were sleeping when the mudslide fell onto their house last night.
Similarly, an elderly couple also died when the landslide fell onto their house in Majhargothi of Narharinath-4 in the district.
DHANGADHI: Bodies of two persons who had gone missing since today morning in the landslide that swept through Duhu Rural Municipality-3 of Darchula district have been recovered. The deceased have been identified as Ram Dutta Joshi, 50, and his wife Indra Joshi, 45, of the rural municipality. B Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 28 Rift between the co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) deepened further today, as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli unilaterally postponed the scheduled meeting of the party’s Standing Committee. The rival faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 28 Anomalies in the Agro Enterprise Centre — the agriculture wing of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry — have once again resurfaced as the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has initiated a probe into financial transactions made b Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 28 The new Tourism Act that was recently drafted by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has been submitted to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for further discussions before it is approved. However, the trekking guides are not very happy wi Read More...
MILAN: Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score an impressive solo goal and complete a 2-0 win over Napoli which kept his side second in Serie A on Tuesday. Inter, who gained some revenge for their Coppa Italia semi-final defeat by Gennaro Gattuso's side, took the f Read More...
Kathmandu, July 28 Nepal Police confiscated a large amount of gold and gold-coated silver, along with two pistols, from Kamaladi, this morning. The incident unfolded when some officials of the Metropolitan Police Circle, Durbar Marg, were on regular patrol in Krishna Pauroti area. During a Read More...
Chitwan, July 28 The Chepang women of Ichchhamanakamana Rural Municipality in Chitwan have demanded skill-oriented training. They voiced their concern while attending a programme organised by an NGO at Phisling of Ichchhamanakamana RM-3, recently. Jyoti Chepang said she was interested to learn Read More...
US deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by more than 1,200 on Tuesday, the biggest one-day increase since May, according to a Reuters tally. California and Florida, two of the most populous states, reported a one-day record spike in deaths on Tuesday, together accounting for 362 of the Read More...