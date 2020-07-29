Nine including seven of same family killed in Kalikot landslide

THT Online

KALIKOT: Nine persons including seven of the same family were killed in landslides that occurred in two locations of Narharinath Rural Municipality in Kalikot district on Tuesday night, according to Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal.

Seven members of local Gange Budha’s family died after they were buried under the landslide in Narharinath-7 last night. According to police, six of the bodies were found buried under the landslide debris.

Meanwhile, another family member, who was injured in the incident also passed away during the course of treatment.

They were sleeping when the mudslide fell onto their house last night.

Similarly, an elderly couple also died when the landslide fell onto their house in Majhargothi of Narharinath-4 in the district.

