Nine injured in Gorkha jeep accident, four in critical condition

RISHI RAM BARAL

GORKHA: Nine persons have sustained injuries in a jeep accident which occurred at Chhaharekhola in Barpak Sulikot Rural Municipality-4 of Gorkha district on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred when a jeep (Ba 15 Cha 1016) heading towards Gorkha Bazaar from Saurpani in the rural municipality fell some 100 metres below the road, said District Police Office, Gorkha.

There were 11 people travelling in the vehicle. Two including the jeep driver are known to be safe while among the nine injured, four are in critical condition. According to spokesperson at Pokhara-based Gandaki Province Police Office, Rajendra Babu Regmi, the four critically injured passengers have been airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.

Meanwhile, others injured are receiving treatment at a local health facility, said police.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

