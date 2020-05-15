Nine new cases identified on Friday, COVID-19 count stands at 258

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population today confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 infection, taking the national tally to 258.

The new cases were confirmed through PCR tests conducted at National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu, and Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj.

According to MoHP, a 37-year-old male from Makawanpur, and 18, 20, 22, 25, 25, 27, 32, and 36-year-old males from wards-1,2, and 3 of Narainapur Rural Municipality in Banke district have been tested positive.

All of them are in normal health condition and in touch with health workers, informed the ministry.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook