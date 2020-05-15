Nine new cases identified on Friday, COVID-19 count stands at 258

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population today confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 infection, taking the national tally to 258.
The new cases were confirmed through PCR tests conducted at National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu, and Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj.
According to MoHP, a 37-year-old male from Makawanpur, and 18, 20, 22, 25, 25, 27, 32, and 36-year-old males from wards-1,2, and 3 of Narainapur Rural Municipality in Banke district have been tested positive.
All of them are in normal health condition and in touch with health workers, informed the ministry.