Nepal | May 21, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Nine new cases of coronavirus transmission listed, total cases stand at 453

Nine new cases of coronavirus transmission listed, total cases stand at 453

Published: May 21, 2020
THT Online
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry confirmed that nine new cases of coronavirus-infection have been recorded, in addition to the 17 cases reported earlier, on Thursday. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 453.

A 27-year-old man from Rupandehi and eight men from Jhapa, their ages ranging from 17-55 years, have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Of the total infected, 383 are males and 70 are females.

One new fatality from Covid-19 has also been reported, taking the total number of deaths in the country from the respiratory contagion to three.

