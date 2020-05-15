Nine new cases reported on Friday night, Covid-19 count stands at 267

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nine new cases of coronavirus-infection have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, late on Friday.

With this, the national Covid-19 tally has jumped to 267.

The infections were confirmed through tests conducted at National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, and Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj.

Among the infected are males of ages 9 and 10 years and females of ages 23 and 47 years from Birgunj in Parsa district; a 25-year-old male from Triyuga Municipality in Udayapur district; males of ages 23 and 36 years from Gadhawa, and another 34-year-old male from Tulsipur in Dang; and a 7-year-old male from Satungal in Kathmandu.

As per current information, the infected persons have been reported in normal health and have come in contact with health personnel.

Earlier today, nine new cases of coronavirus infection had been confirmed, taking the nationwide count to 258.

