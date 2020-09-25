NMA Birgunj chapter asks doctors to wear black bands at work

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BIRGUNJ, SEPTEMBER 24

Nepal Medical Association Narayani chapter Birgunj has protested the mistreatment of agitating Dr Govinda KC, who had started his 19th hunger strike demanding quality health service and medical education.

NMA Narayani chapter also asked doctors to sport black bands at work from today in a show of protest. Professor Dr KC is a lifetime member of the association.

The chapter issued a press statement condemning the government act of forcefully taking the sexagenarian doctor fighting for a cause to Kathmandu from the strike site in the fashion of an abduction and his mistreatment at the hands of police at the Kathmandu-based Trauma Centre.

“The government must address the rightful demands of the agitating doctor struggling to ensure quality health service and reforms in medical education and save his life,” the statement endorsed by the chapter’s secretary Dr Udaya Narayan Singh reads.

Dr. KC started his latest strike at the Babiramast temple in Ranichaur of Chandranath Municipality, Jumla, on September 14.

