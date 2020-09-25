NMA Birgunj chapter asks doctors to wear black bands at work

BIRGUNJ, SEPTEMBER 24
Nepal Medical Association Narayani chapter Birgunj has protested the mistreatment of agitating Dr Govinda KC, who had started his 19th hunger strike demanding quality health service and medical education.
NMA Narayani chapter also asked doctors to sport black bands at work from today in a show of protest. Professor Dr KC is a lifetime member of the association.
The chapter issued a press statement condemning the government act of forcefully taking the sexagenarian doctor fighting for a cause to Kathmandu from the strike site in the fashion of an abduction and his mistreatment at the hands of police at the Kathmandu-based Trauma Centre.
“The government must address the rightful demands of the agitating doctor struggling to ensure quality health service and reforms in medical education and save his life,” the statement endorsed by the chapter’s secretary Dr Udaya Narayan Singh reads.
Dr. KC started his latest strike at the Babiramast temple in Ranichaur of Chandranath Municipality, Jumla, on September 14.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
POKHARA: Four people who went missing in the landslide in Waling Municipality, Syangja have been found dead. The deceased are Bikram Nepali (14), Binita Nepali (19), Kuldeep Nepali (21) and a six-month infant , informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Babu Regmi of Provincial Pol Read More...
BARA: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons in possession of a huge cache of counterfeit currency near Basbariya canal in Simraungadh Municipality-9 of Bara district. Bara District Police Office (DPO) identified the arrestees as Baliram Chaudhary (23) of Sighasani in Baragahi Rural Municip Read More...
LONDON: England and Wales launch a COVID-19 smartphone app on Thursday, allowing users to trace contacts, check the local level of risk and record visits to venues such as pubs, four months after the technology was promised to the public. The NHS COVID-19 app comes as Britain braces for a second wa Read More...
At least 31,883,444 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 975,065 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 25 The holy book of 'Pragya Paramita' (Perfection of Wisdom) being inscribed in golden letters by guthi members for its preservation at the Golden Temple in Lalitpur on September 24, 2020. Thursday. The holy book contains transcriptions of Buddhist scriptures and is rewritten Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 69,301 as 1,497 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 457 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 50,411 people have recovered from the diseas Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seventeen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Thursday. Read Also: Kathmandu valley’s single-day coronavirus tally exceeds 700 again This is the highes Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley logged over 700 additional cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, 755 new infections surfaced in the valley today. The capital alone recorded 609 cases while 51 new infections were detected in Bhaktapur and Read More...