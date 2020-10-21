NMA felicitates Prince of Bahrain, Royal Bahrain Guards

KATHMANDU: Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) organised a felicitation programme for the Prince of Bahrain Sheikh Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa and the Royal Bahrain Guards who ascended Mt Manaslu (8,163m) and Mt Lobuche East (6,119m).
The felicitation programme was carried out on October 19, 2020, at Gokarna Forest Resort, according to NMA. In the presence of board members of the Association, climbing certificates and appreciation letters were handed over to the Royal Prince of Bahrain and the Royal Bahrain Guards. NMA board members honoured the team with souvenirs, khada, and NMA badges.
The team members consisted of British nationals Richard Warren Mc-Connel, Phillip Clough, and Christopher Anthony Burrows, informed NMA, adding that Bahrain nationals in the team were His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Hamed Mohamed Al Khalifa, Ebrahim Mohamed Abdulla Ebrahim Mohamed, Mohamed Ali Jasim Ahmed Alboainain, Arafat Hamood Naji Ghurbah, Ebrahim Khalil Ebrahim Zayed Mohamed Aljazzaf, Ahmed Saif Ahmed Isa Alkaabi, Arif Feroz Shah Murad Qalunder Ghulam, Mohamed Abdulrahman Yusuf Alkawari, Khaled Ali Hasan Ebrahim Hasan Aldossery, Abdulaziz Rafea Abbar Khalaf Alabed, Khaled Sultan Mohamed Abdulla Alsheerawi, Murad Mohamed Yusuf Abdulsayed, Ebrahim Ali Salem Jaber, Saud Hamad Mubarak Hamad Eid, and Mohamed Isa Abdulla Yusuf Alqais.
The programme was facilitated by the general secretary of NMA, Kul Bahadur Gurung. President of NMA, Santa Bir Lama, in his welcome speech congratulated the team and also appreciated the Prince of Bahrain for their expedition during the pandemic, saying it is a good sign for the restoration of mountaineering and tourism sector.
Board members of NMA Shiva Bahadur Sapkota, Sarki Tamang, Sanjib Gurung, and members from Seven Summit Treks Pvt Ltd were also present at the ceremony, said the Association.
The Prince of Bahrain, at the ceremony, expressed, “Raising the Bahrain flag on top of Mt Lobuche East and Mt Manaslu was a dream and that dream came true, now looking forward to Mt Everest.”
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ MORE: 1,702 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in Kathmandu valley today Till date, 1,314,7 Read More...
NARAINAPUR: As an exceptionally wet monsoon season caused floods and landslides across much of Nepal, Buddhi Prasad Chaudhary, a farmer in the west of the country, was harvesting his rice early, after drought left it suitable only for animal feed. Chaudhary, 27, uses groundwater supplies to grow Read More...
DHANGADHI: Police have charged seven persons in connection with murder of two police personnel in Kailali district, on Tuesday. They were apprehended for murdering Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Govinda BK, In-charge of Jugeda temporary police beat, and police constable Ram Bahadur Saud. Polic Read More...
DUBAI: Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell have been selected as the Colombo Kings' overseas marquee players for next month's inaugural Lanka Premier League. Led by Australian Dav Whatmore, who coached Sri Lanka to World Cup glory in 1996, Colombo Read More...
KATHMANDU: The British Council today awarded 'International School Award' to twenty-two schools in Nepal, amid virtual award ceremony in Kathmandu. Issuing a press statement today, British Council said, the programme and award was endorsed by the Center for Education and Human Resource Developmen Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 An aircraft is pictured against the backdrop of Bouddhanath Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as it takes off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Tuesday. The Stupa was overwhelmed with spectators during pre-Covid times. Seen in another picture are two Read More...
MADRID: Spanish champions Real Madrid and great rivals Barcelona appear increasingly unlikely to have things their own way this season, as has been the case over the last decade, with the 'big two' meekly losing at the weekend after a stuttering start. After six match days, unlikely pacesetters R Read More...
England's players can withdraw from tours if they feel playing in bio-secure bubbles during the COVID-19 pandemic will take a toll on their mental health, limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said. England hosted West Indies, Pakistan and Australia after cricket's restart in July, with t Read More...