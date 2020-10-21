NMA felicitates Prince of Bahrain, Royal Bahrain Guards

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) organised a felicitation programme for the Prince of Bahrain Sheikh Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa and the Royal Bahrain Guards who ascended Mt Manaslu (8,163m) and Mt Lobuche East (6,119m).

The felicitation programme was carried out on October 19, 2020, at Gokarna Forest Resort, according to NMA. In the presence of board members of the Association, climbing certificates and appreciation letters were handed over to the Royal Prince of Bahrain and the Royal Bahrain Guards. NMA board members honoured the team with souvenirs, khada, and NMA badges.

The team members consisted of British nationals Richard Warren Mc-Connel, Phillip Clough, and Christopher Anthony Burrows, informed NMA, adding that Bahrain nationals in the team were His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Hamed Mohamed Al Khalifa, Ebrahim Mohamed Abdulla Ebrahim Mohamed, Mohamed Ali Jasim Ahmed Alboainain, Arafat Hamood Naji Ghurbah, Ebrahim Khalil Ebrahim Zayed Mohamed Aljazzaf, Ahmed Saif Ahmed Isa Alkaabi, Arif Feroz Shah Murad Qalunder Ghulam, Mohamed Abdulrahman Yusuf Alkawari, Khaled Ali Hasan Ebrahim Hasan Aldossery, Abdulaziz Rafea Abbar Khalaf Alabed, Khaled Sultan Mohamed Abdulla Alsheerawi, Murad Mohamed Yusuf Abdulsayed, Ebrahim Ali Salem Jaber, Saud Hamad Mubarak Hamad Eid, and Mohamed Isa Abdulla Yusuf Alqais.

The programme was facilitated by the general secretary of NMA, Kul Bahadur Gurung. President of NMA, Santa Bir Lama, in his welcome speech congratulated the team and also appreciated the Prince of Bahrain for their expedition during the pandemic, saying it is a good sign for the restoration of mountaineering and tourism sector.

Board members of NMA Shiva Bahadur Sapkota, Sarki Tamang, Sanjib Gurung, and members from Seven Summit Treks Pvt Ltd were also present at the ceremony, said the Association.

The Prince of Bahrain, at the ceremony, expressed, “Raising the Bahrain flag on top of Mt Lobuche East and Mt Manaslu was a dream and that dream came true, now looking forward to Mt Everest.”

