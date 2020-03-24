NMA urges citizens not to panic, but prepare self and stay safe amid nationwide lockdown

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Medical Association (NMA) has urged all the citizens not to panic but to prepare self and stay safe and alert.

As the government has imposed a week-long nationwide lockdown from today in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. Citing the World Health Organization’s information on coronavirus, the NMA has said the control of movement among people is not enough to contain the pandemic COVID-19.

Then NMA has further prepared a list of doctors and urged all to contact and consult with them if any advice related to coronavirus were needed.

The NMA also expressed gratitude to doctors who gave their names, contacts and their specialisation details through NMA’s Facebook page.

A high-level committee for the control and prevention of novel coronavirus decided to lock down the country for a week starting today after a teenager, who returned from France recently, tested positive for COVID-19 infection — making her the second confirmed case in the country. The first person tested positive in January and has already recovered.

As per the committee’s decision, the lockdown will end at 6:00 am on March 31.

