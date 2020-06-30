‘No border dispute with China’

Kathmandu, June 29
Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali told the National Assembly that there was no boundary issue with China and pillar 37 and 38 were never erected between Nepal and China as the terrain of the place was very difficult.
Gyawali said that before boundary pillars were erected along the northern border, residents of Rui village and Samagaun used to frequently visit both places but when the border was marked and pillars erected in 1962, households of the two villages were told that Rui village became part of China and the residents were free to choose one of them.
Gyawali said 60 households chose to live in Rui village and 40 in Samagaun and even though they had land possession papers issued by Gorkha district, they never had any problem. He said no land was occupied by China in Gorkha district.
Gyawali said that a fake letter was circulated recently purportedly issued by the Survey Department of Nepal’s Agriculture Ministry, which the Agriculture Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs had already refuted. He said the government was probing how the fake report was prepared and who were behind that. Gyawali said the guilty would be punished for circulating fake reports on the basis of which fake news was also reported saying Nepal’s land was encroached by China in seven districts.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 30, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power," a racist slogan associated with white supremacists. He later deleted the tweet and the White House said the president had not heard “the one statement” on the video Read More...
NEW YORK: The BET Awards, celebrating its 20th anniversary, kicked off with a performance reflecting the current times as Black artists rapped and sang anthems about the Black experience and fighting for equal rights. The 12-year-old sensation Keedron Bryant, who turned heads on social media with Read More...
BIRATNAGAR, JUNE 28 The deliberation that went for sometime on various topics of the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers and Ministry of Physical Infrastructure in the Provincial Assembly of Province 1 concluded today. PA assembly members taking part in the deliberations expr Read More...
JHAPA, JUNE 28 Increased water flow in various rivers triggered by incessant rainfall has locals worried in Jhapa. Locals and police personnel have started constructing a temporary embankment after flood water eroded the dam in the Kankaimai River. According to Jhapa District Police Office, Read More...
PANCHTHAR, JUNE 28 A couple of Phalelung Rural Municipality in Panchthar prepared a burial place for themselves. Man Prasad Kurumbang, 82, and his wife Budharani Kurumbang, 70, of the rural municipality dug a grave near their house for burial after their death. The couple planted fruit tre Read More...
POKHARA, JUNE 28 Rupa Rural Municipality of Kaski district has accorded top priority for the youth self-employment programme targeting overseas returnee migrants, who are arriving home after losing jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chairman of the rural municipality, Nabraj Ojha, said that Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 28 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development held a press meet today to inform about the government’s preparations to prevent the outbreak of locusts in the country. A few groups of locusts have been seen in the country since Thursday night and the government has cla Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 28 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has formed a Locust Information Centre today under the coordination of Ram Krishna Subedi, director of the Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre. The information centre will collect and disseminate info Read More...