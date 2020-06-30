‘No border dispute with China’

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, June 29

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali told the National Assembly that there was no boundary issue with China and pillar 37 and 38 were never erected between Nepal and China as the terrain of the place was very difficult.

Gyawali said that before boundary pillars were erected along the northern border, residents of Rui village and Samagaun used to frequently visit both places but when the border was marked and pillars erected in 1962, households of the two villages were told that Rui village became part of China and the residents were free to choose one of them.

Gyawali said 60 households chose to live in Rui village and 40 in Samagaun and even though they had land possession papers issued by Gorkha district, they never had any problem. He said no land was occupied by China in Gorkha district.

Gyawali said that a fake letter was circulated recently purportedly issued by the Survey Department of Nepal’s Agriculture Ministry, which the Agriculture Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs had already refuted. He said the government was probing how the fake report was prepared and who were behind that. Gyawali said the guilty would be punished for circulating fake reports on the basis of which fake news was also reported saying Nepal’s land was encroached by China in seven districts.

