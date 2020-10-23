No confidence motion against Karnai Province CM Shahi rejected

SURKHET: The no confidence motion registered against Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Karnali Province Parliamentary Party leader and Province Chief Minister, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, has been rejected by majority votes.
The parliamentary party meeting held at its office today rejected the motion with majority votes.
A total of 18 lawmakers on October had registered no confidence motion against Shahi. Of 18 lawmakers, seven withdrew their consent pushing the motion failure today.
CM Shahi had directed the newly appointed chief whip Sita Nepali to call the PP meeting after disputes failed to settle from party high level.
Though the party chair duo KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal had called the NCP Karnali province leaders including CM Shahi and disgruntled leaders to settle the issue, they failed to reach concrete conclusion.
Meanwhile, PP leader Shahi had sacked then chief whip Gulab Jung Shah from the post on the charge of not cooperating him.
The Provincial Assembly has 32 lawmakers from NCP excluding the speaker. Of 32 members, 18 lawmakers supported Shahi while 14 lawmakers remained absent in the voting.
The disgruntled lawmakers who refused to sit in the meeting have blamed the process as illegal.
