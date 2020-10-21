No-confidence motion against Karnali chief minister to be withdrawn

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 20
Co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal today reached a four-point deal to settle intra-party dispute in Karnali Province which resulted in a no-trust motion against Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi.
According to Oli’s Press Adviser Surya Thapa, it was agreed that disgruntled lawmakers of the province’s ruling party would withdraw the no-trust motion against Shahi and the CM would rescind his decision to remove Gulab Jung Shah from the post of chief whip.
The two co-chairs also decided to restore Sita Nepali to the post of whip in Karnali Provincial Assembly.
Shahi, who is the parliamentary party leader in Karnali PA had removed Shahi from the post of chief whip and appointed Sita Nepali as chief whip. The two co-chair also agreed that Shahi’s decision to appoint Nepali as chief whip would be repealed.
Eighteen Provincial Assembly lawmakers from the ruling NCP, including 15 lawmakers who were formerly associated with the CPN-UML and three lawmakers who were formerly associated with CPN-Maoist Centre, had registered a no-confidence motion against Shahi on October 11.
Shahi, who was formerly associated with CPN-MC, is considered to be close to Dahal. The Dahal faction had complained that the no-trust motion was registered against Shahi at the instigation of the Oli faction.
Dahal’s Personal Aide Bishnu Sapkota, however, clarified that there was no deal between Oli and Dahal regarding the settlement of intra-party row in Karnali Province except an understanding between the two co-chairs to let the party’s Karnali Province committee or provincial government settle intra-party dispute.
He issued a press note stating, “An understanding was reached to give authority to the provincial committee of the party or the provincial government to settle issues related to the no-trust motion and whips.”
A version of this article appears in print on October 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
