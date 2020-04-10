No coronavirus case detected since April 4

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 9

No new coronavirus positive case has been reported since April 4 when three positive cases were reported in Kailali and Kanchanpur districts, including one case of local transmission.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Bikash Devkota said as of today, 2,895 COV- ID-19 laboratory tests were conducted in the country, of which 2,382 tests were carried out by the National Public Health Laboratory and 513 by laboratories outside Kathmandu.

Devkota also added the government had provided 5,000 rapid diagnostic kits to each province to test people staying in quarantine in the provinces. A total of 7,940 people are staying in quarantine across the country.

Similarly, 18 people are being treated in COVID-19 isolation wards in Kathmandu and 99 outside the capital.

A total of 66 rapid tests were conducted in Kailali and Kanchanpur. All the results were negative.

