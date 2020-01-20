No respite for women as ‘chhaupadi’ continues in tents

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Women in Bajura district continue to suffer as the campaign to destroy menstrual huts — which should have taken them back to their homes during menstruation — has in fact made them find shelters inside tents and other odd places, further risking their safety.

Ramkala Buda Thapa of Himali Rural Municipality-2 has been taking shelter in menstrual huts or chhau sheds during her menstruation for 14 years. After the menstrual huts were destroyed in the recent campaign led by police personnel, local representatives and women activists, she is still living outside her home but in shelters more unsafe than the chhau shed itself.

Thapa commented that she had to take shelter in shades and tents in the jungle nearby since her family members would not allow her at home.

Many other women in the district, like Ramkala, have now been put in a dilemma as they do not know where to live during their monthly cycle.

Initiative of the local administration and security personnel, carried out with the right intention — which is to reduce the risk women face living outside during menstruation — seems to have backfired. They are still compelled to stay outside their houses but in the absence of menstrual sheds, they are living in plastic tents and other temporary shades. Without mattresses or blankets, they are facing the cold weather without any respite.

Meanwhile, Nepal Police, local government, women activists, locals, along with organisations like SAHAS Nepal, Human Rights Campaign (HRC), PeaceWin, UNICEF, Save the Children, among others are continually making efforts to bring an end to the chhaupadi system.

(Translated by Kriti Joshi, Edited by Priyanka Adhikari)

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook