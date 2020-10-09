Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to address Nepalis

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

ITAHARI, OCTOBER 8

Professor Muhammad Yunus, a great social entrepreneur of Bangladesh, founder of Grameen Bank and the Nobel Peace Prize recipient of 2006, is scheduled to address Nepali audience on October 12 from 3:45pm to 5:15pm.

Prof Yunus will be delivering his influential key note in a special interactive webinar titled ‘Reinvigorating Social Entrepreneurship after COV- ID-19.’ The discussion will be live streamed via organisers’ social media accounts, television and radio.

Jointly organised by Nepal School of Entrepreneurship, Nepal Music Festival, Social Cafe & Foodmario, the webinar includes speakers such as Dr Shekhar Koirala, senior leader of Nepali Congress and former vice-chancellor of BP- KIHS Dharan; Dr Swarnim Wagle, senior economist and former vice-chair of National Planning Commission, Nepal, and Moushumi Shrestha, a well-known social entrepreneur of Nepal.

Moderator and founder of Nepal School of Entrepreneurship Ranjan Ojha said the webinar would be a venue for excellent economic and entrepreneurial views for Nepali audience.

Prof Yunus will also engage in an open Q/A session with the Nepalese audience.

“After our longing to hear from Nobel Laureate Professor Yunus, we are pleased to welcome his influential address, specifically to Nepali audience,’’ said Ojha, ‘’This oneand-a-half-hour virtual event will have real impacts on Nepalis and serve as inspiration for both established and aspiring entrepreneurs of Nepal, particularly in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The recipient of 61 honorary degrees from universities of 24 countries, Prof Yunus has received 163 awards from 33 countries. He is one of the seven personalities to have received the Nobel Peace Prize, the United States Presidential Medal of Freedom and the United States Congressional Gold Medal.

In March 2012, Fortune Magazine termed Prof Yunus ‘one of the greatest entrepreneurs of our time.’

