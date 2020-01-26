Non-surgical treatment proving effective

Himalayan News Service

Sunsari, January 25

Non-surgical procedure of diagnosing and treating bile ductrelated complications has been proving effective at BP Koirala Institute of Health Science in Dharan.

According to BPKIHS Gastrology and Hepatology Department Chief Dr Bikram Pradhan, Endoscopic Retrogradecholangio Pancreatography technology was introduced at the hospital six months ago. “In the past six months, over 70 patients, who had stones in their bile ducts or had tumour or other complications-related to bile ducts have been treated with the help of the technology, which involves low risk,” he said.

Besides the BPKIHS, only three other government hospitals — Kathmandu-based Bir Hospital and Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital and Kavre-based Dhulikhel have been using the technology.

“Surgery always involves risk.

But as the procedure is non-surgical, patients don’t have to suffer the pain of surgery or post-operation complications such as festering of the surgery wound,” he said.

“Anybody treated with the technology will be able to return home the next day.”

