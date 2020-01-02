Not working against press freedom, says Baskota

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADI: In the inauguration of a new building of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), Kailali Chapter, on Thursday, Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Gokul Prasad Baskota, said that he is working for press freedom and to maintain its decorum.

He added that the government is working to bring a package to make media-houses and media-persons self-reliant, hence, making the current fiscal year a golden year for the sector.

Minister Baskota said communication will be made feasible at the provincial level through the management of press pass, advertisements that promote public welfare, among other ideas.

