KATHMANDU: Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) has appealed the government to create a conducive environment for nationals stranded abroad to return home to Nepal, immediately.

A delegation led by NRNA founder president Dr Upendra Mahato also presented a six-point memorandum to Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Rameshwor Raya Yadav, which talked about distributing foodstuff and essential supplies to those facing crisis and to arrange quarantine and self-isolation facilities once they reach home.

The association said it was willing to contribute a certain amount in proportion to the fund for this purpose.

Furthermore, it has urged the government to develop plans to help them engage in some form of employment after returning and to provide loan facilities with low rate of interest.

The idea of ‘skill bank’ was shared, in which various details of skills would be collected and used.

NRNA also called for necessary arrangements for foreign-returnees to access psychological counselling during their stay in quarantine upon return.

