Number of businesses registered in women’s name up

Bhairahawa, February 4

Following the government provision of granting special discount to women, Dalits and backward community, more and more firms have been registered in the name of women in Rupandehi lately.

As per the new provision, a woman wishing to register a firm worth up to 10 million rupees in her name has to pay just 200 rupees in registration fee.

“As the fee for enterprises to be opened in women’s name is way less than the Rs 20,000 required fee for registering a firm in men’s name, more and more firms have been registered in the name of women of late,” said Under-secretary Umesh Sharma of the Commerce Supply and Consumer Protection Office, Rupandehi.

The discount provision has, however, also encouraged the closure of more and more firms registered in men’s name.

“In the first six months of this fiscal alone, 1,574 firms in men’s name have been closed. Last year, 806 firms had been closed,” said office information officer Narayan Panthi.

As per official data, there are some 46,178 private firms and 834 running on partnership are in operation in Bhairahawa now.

