Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 1000 in Chitwan

CHITWAN: With the additional 19 cases reported on Sunday evening, the number of coronavirus infection cases has exceeded the 1,000 mark in Chitwan district.

30 new cases including 19 from Chitwan were confirmed through the PCR tests carried out at COVID-19 laboratory of Chitwan Medical College yesterday. Among the other infected eight are from Makawanpur, two from Tanahun and one from Nawalpur.

The Bharatpur Metropolis of Chitwan alone has witnessed 657 cases so far.

Likewise, Ratnanagar Municipality has 122, Rapti has 97, Khairhani has 54, Madi has 52 and Kalika has 19. Ichhakamana Rural Municipality has so far recorded only four infections.

According to the Health Office Chitwan, 180 out of the infected have been discharged from the hospitals after recovery.

As many as 12 covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in Chitwan so far.