Nurse tests positive for coronavirus for second time

Pokhara, July 27

A nurse working at Gandaki Medical College tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in Pokhara.

A 30-year-old nurse, who was on leave for the past one month, tested positive, said Medical Superintendent Dr Tumaya Ghale. “Since the nurse was on home leave, the hospital is not at risk,” said Dr Ghale.

After the death of her father from the coronavirus one-and-a-half month ago, the nurse had not been to the hospital. She tested positive for the first time one-and-a-half month ago. Then, she had undergone treatment at the isolation ward of Western Regional Hospital. Her father had died in the course of treatment in Pokhara.

She has been staying with her mother in Pokhara. Her mother too has tested positive for the virus. The COVID infected nurse is originally from Syangja’s Waling Municipality-3.

Her swab sample was collected and sent to the lab for test, which confirmed infection today.

Waling Municipality had brought her 58-year-old father to Pokhara for treatment during the lockdown.

