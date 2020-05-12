Nurses mark their day as they battle COVID-19 on frontlines

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: One of the senior auxiliary nurse midwives, Bhagwati Badal, fighting against COVID-19 on the frontline, updated her social media status as ‘no one wishes to die, but everyone has to’ prior to treating coronavirus patients at Dhangadhi-based Seti Provincial Hospital.

“I wrote the status after hearing about the news of virus transmission among health workers. I was really scared,” Badal shared.

Ever since the province government announced to make Seti Provincial Hospital as the COVID-19 treating facility, my husband insisted that I quit the job, Badal added.

When we were on the frontline fighting against the virus, there was not enough protective equipment, however, things have changed a lot with us having more knowledge about the virus now.

If we can help the patients to build strong will-power and determination, then they can beat the virus as there is no prescribed medication for the virus yet, Badal, who has been serving at the hospital since 1989, said.

“Health professionals are exposed while dealing with the patients so healthcare providers should be mentally prepared for it,” nurse Seema Sharma said.

“We should all try to lift the spirits of healthcare providers fighting against the novel coronavirus on the frontline during the pandemic,” Sharma said, adding that this message should be disseminated on the International Nurses Day.

Around the world, May 12 is marked as International Nurses Day, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

