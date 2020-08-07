Nuwakot issues prohibitory order effective from today

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

TRISHULI: Nuwakot authorities have decided to enforce a prohibitory order in the district amid the heightening risk of coronavirus infection.

People’s mobility and public service delivery have been heavily cut down in all local levels of the district.

A meeting of the Crisis Management Centre on Thursday decided to ban the operation of public vehicles in the district until further notice. The meeting also decided to completely stop the entry of other vehicles except those carrying most essential goods and the ones with a pass into the district.

The CMC has decided to ban the entrance of all types of vehicles except ambulance into the district from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am everyday, Jhanka Nath Dhakal, Chief District Officer and coordinator at the Centre informed.

The Centre also took the decision to ban movement of people and vehicles along both the roads departing from Kolpukhola Bridge at Belkotgadhi Municipality-5, shut down all tea shops, hotels, lodges, and restaurants except the hotels arranged for quarantine, stop public gathering in religious sites, and ban cultural procession, fairs and conferences until further notice.

The meeting also directed the schools to adopt alternative learning methods.

CDO Dhakal informed that CMC has also decided to urge all the government, private and non-government offices within the district to close all their services except the most-essential ones from August 9 until another notice is issued as per service operation and management process and service delivery guideline.

