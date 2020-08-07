Nepal | August 07, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Nuwakot issues prohibitory order effective from today

Nuwakot issues prohibitory order effective from today

Published: August 07, 2020 12:19 pm On: Nepal
Rastriya Samachar Samiti
Share Now:

TRISHULI: Nuwakot authorities have decided to enforce a prohibitory order in the district amid the heightening risk of coronavirus infection.

People’s mobility and public service delivery have been heavily cut down in all local levels of the district.

A meeting of the Crisis Management Centre on Thursday decided to ban the operation of public vehicles in the district until further notice. The meeting also decided to completely stop the entry of other vehicles except those carrying most essential goods and the ones with a pass into the district.

The CMC has decided to ban the entrance of all types of vehicles except ambulance into the district from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am everyday, Jhanka Nath Dhakal, Chief District Officer and coordinator at the Centre informed.

The Centre also took the decision to ban movement of people and vehicles along both the roads departing from Kolpukhola Bridge at Belkotgadhi Municipality-5, shut down all tea shops, hotels, lodges, and restaurants except the hotels arranged for quarantine, stop public gathering in religious sites, and ban cultural procession, fairs and conferences until further notice.

The meeting also directed the schools to adopt alternative learning methods.

CDO Dhakal informed that CMC has also decided to urge all the government, private and non-government offices within the district to close all their services except the most-essential ones from August 9 until another notice is issued as per service operation and management process and service delivery guideline.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

30 rape cases in 4 years in Darchula

DARCHULA, AUGUST 5 Darchula, the district in Sudurpaschim state, reported 30 cases of rape and attempted rape against women and girls in the past four years. According to Darchula District Police Office, most perpetrators are from within the circles of families, relatives and are known to the Read More...

Ncell transforms into a public company

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 5 The country’s largest private telecom company Ncell has been transformed into a public company. Publishing a notice today, Ncell informed its transformation to a public company. With this transformation, Ncell will now be recognised as Ncell Axiata Ltd and all its oper Read More...

Gandaki Province CM Prithivi Subba Gurung

No statutory ground to seek PM’s resignation

Gandaki Province chief minister Prithvi Subba Gurung is NCP (NCP) Gandaki Province in-charge. A former secretary of then CPN-UML party, Gurung is the supporter of Prime Minister and NCP (NCP) co-chairperson KP Sharma Oli. As the intra-party feud has escalated lately, CM Gurung has been quite occupie Read More...

43 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Parsa on Thursday, NC central member Ajay Chaurasiya also infected

11 infected are Nepali Army personnel in Birgunj BIRGUNJ: As many as 43 cases of coronavirus infection have freshly surfaced in Parsa on Thursday. Among the infected is central committee member of main opposition Nepali Congress, Ajay Chaurasiya. The infections were confirmed through the P Read More...

Extreme bacteria could save us from next flu pandemic: research

KATHMANDU: Researchers at Nazarbayev University and the Research and Production Centre of Microbiology and Virology in Almaty, Kazakhstan say that viruses are becoming more and more resistant to antiviral drugs but the solution could be bacteria living in extreme environments of Central Asia. Azl Read More...

Sample of Saptari man who died on Tuesday night tests positive for Covid 19

SAPTARI: A 45-year-old man from Rupani Rural Municipality-5 of Saptari was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, albeit post demise. He had passed away on Tuesday night. The deceased had been suffering from high fever for about two weeks for which he purchased medicines from a local pharmacy. Read More...

Gold price hits Rs 102,500; silver price reaches Rs 1,345

KATHMANDU: The price of gold has made yet another record at an all time high of Rs 102,500 per tola in the domestic market today. Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) showed an increase of Rs 1,100 per tola on fine gold. The price of tejabi gold stands at Rs 10 Read More...

Pushpa Kamal Dahal_Sajha bus

Six security personnel stationed at NCP Co-chair Dahal's residence diagnosed with COVID-19

KATHMANDU: Six of the security personnel stationed at the residence of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal have tested positive for coronavirus. The PCR tests were carried out at Maharajgunj-based Nepal Police Hospital. According to Dahal's secretariat, the infected Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times